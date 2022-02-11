In life, it’s really all about how we can help other people. In return, they can help us, too.
That’s why it’s good to have lots of connections. My husband has quite the collection of mechanically talented friends. I want to tell a story about when Medlock’s on E Main Street in Richmond saved the day for my daughter and me.
It was around the end of January in 2019. We were at the courthouse for Katie to take the driving portion of the driver’s license test. (If you’re a parent, you know this is just as nerve-racking for you as it is for your child.) I had dashed into the courthouse to see if I needed another document. So, Katie was alone in the car, and she wasn’t parked in the numbered section. I came back out while she was showing proof of insurance and checking all the car lights, turn signals, and brake lights. Lo and behold, the rear brake lights and turn signals weren’t working. Needless to say, Katie was very upset. She couldn’t believe that we hadn’t tested them at home. We didn’t know if they had just stopped working or hadn’t worked for a while. We were told we could come back if the problem was fixed, but unless another person fell out of the lineup, there would be no time for her to try again.
I called my husband Kenny for help. He called his friends at Medlock to see if they could look at the Jeep. Thank goodness they made time for us. We drove straight over and pulled into the garage. The interior of the Jeep was small which made it difficult to check. One of the guys scratched his hand trying to check around the brake pedal. I don’t remember specifically what the problem was, but they managed to fix it very quickly! We were so thankful.
When we pulled back into the courthouse parking lot, we could see that the next driver was having a problem. Their insurance was not up to date. Their loss was our gain, though. After her trying morning, Katie got to take the test. She must have been able to overcome her nerves because she passed the test the first time! I am sure this memory will be one that she will never forget!
Use the month of February, to show some love for the people around you. Send a card, text, make a phone call, or even do a good deed. We can help improve each other’s lives.
