Herlin McQuerry, 80, of Paint Lick, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his home. Born Monday, November 10, 1941 in Garrard County, he was the son of the late Joseph E. & Berthan Wren McQuerry. He was a farmer and store owner of McQuerry General Store in Paint Lick for 26 years. Herlin loved cattle and walking horses and was a member of Berea Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Harrison McQuerry, of Paint Lick; son, Bill (Dorothy) McQuerry, of Paint Lick; step-son, Kent (Teresa) Parsons; of Paint Lick; daughter, Elizabeth McQuerry; of Paint Lick; step-daughter, Kelly Parsons; of Somerset; sister, Sandra (John) Day; of Paint Lick; grandchildren; Michael McQuerry, Kendra Conklin, step-grandchildren; James Parsons, Erica Sigmon, great-grandchildren; Josephine, Ella, Knox, & Heidi.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ramsey-Young Funeral Home with Kevin Slemp officiating with burial following at Paint Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers include, Jimmy Tudor, Austin Tudor, Monty Major, Darrell Phillips, Roy Noe & Michael Noe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ramsey-Young Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can go to Heritage Hospice, 120 Enterprise Drive, Danville, Ky 40422. Friends & Family may share memories or leave condolences on his tribute wall at: www.ramsey-young.com. Ramsey-Young Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.