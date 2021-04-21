Herman Clinton Anglin, 75, husband of 56 years to Sherry Layne Webb Anglin, passed away Thursday April 15, 2021 at his residence in Berea.
Funeral services were Monday at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Lakes officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
