Herman Clinton Anglin

Herman Clinton Anglin, 75, husband of 56 years to Sherry Layne Webb Anglin, passed away Thursday April 15, 2021 at his residence in Berea. 

Funeral services were Monday at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Lakes officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. 

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Herman Anglin, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you