Hilda Marie Farris

, 91, died May 1st, 2023, at her home.
Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6-8 PM at the Farristown Baptist Church and Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 12:00 PM until the funeral at 1:00 PM. You may view the service live at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com officiating will be Pastor Ronald Roberts of Flatwoods Baptist Church and the Eulogist will be her son Rev. Thomas F. Farris. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM. Monday, May 15th, 2023, in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Davis and Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
