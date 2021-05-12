Hillary Paige Combs, age 28 of Salter Road in Berea, passed away at UK Hospital on May 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be 8 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with her uncle, Bro. Mike Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Davis-Witt Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5-9 pm at the funeral home.
