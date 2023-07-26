The historic “Squire Boone Rock” previously housed in the Madison County Courthouse for nearly 60 years was moved to Richmond’s City Hall on Main Street today. The rock has the inscription of Squire Boone’s name and the date of 1770 hewn as a message to his brother Daniel who was known to be traveling through the nearby area more than two decades before Kentucky obtained statehood in 1792.
“Everything about this day is historic. Certainly, the stone itself is an historic item, but also as we are handing off the artifact from county premises to city premises with goodwill, we recognize historic stewardship in the moment,” said City of Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe.
The rock was moved due to major renovations being made to the historic Madison County Courthouse. The rock came from the J. Len Ballard family and was brought to Richmond in 1891, then dedicated in 1892. Originally on display out-of-doors, the rock was moved inside the courthouse in 1965.
Local business owner and historian William “Speedy” Denny spearheaded the move of the stone monument. Denny oversaw each detail, even creating a uniquely tailored support system for the rock during its transport.
“It’s historic that we’re able to witness this and have such a fine citizen such as Speedy Denny to supervise and to orchestrate all of this-- which is no small matter,” said Blythe.
The rock, which was secured to a specially designed welded support, exited the courthouse through the front door to be picked up by a waiting fork lift loader. The rock was then transported one block up Main Street to City Hall to be set in concrete in a prepared area at the front of City Hall. Glass panels were put in place to complete the display of the Squire Boone Rock. Further interpretation of the artifact will be added at a later date.
“The City of Richmond is fully invested in preserving our local historical properties and artifacts,” said Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich.
“We have a wonderful partnership with the Madison County Historical Society and Battle of Richmond Board. Once again, local collector and historian Speedy Denny has stepped up as he worked out all the logistics and actually moved the prized artifact for us."
“We’re currently carrying on the historical management by working on the Battle of Richmond properties, and the addition of the Squire Boone Rock to the front of City Hall will give both tourists and local residents access for viewing after normal working hours,” said Minerich.
According to records from EKU’s Special Collections and Archives, the French Tipton papers recount the activities of the brothers Boone, stating how they separated for a time and how they spent time in areas around what became the city of Richmond.
“Having the artifact displayed right here on Main Street provides us with the opportunity to share some of Madison County’s history, and Kentucky’s history, with generations who are likely not familiar with this aspect of it," Blythe said. "I’m just excited as mayor, and certainly happy to be a citizen of Richmond today.”
