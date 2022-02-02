The Madison County Historical Society has big plans currently in the works for commemorating those that provided service during the Revolutionary War in Madison County. The proposition began when John Buckler visited a Revolutionary War plaque dedication ceremony in Boyle County. The idea sparked inspiration and Buckler returned with hopes that the Madison County Historical Society could construct a similar tribute for the citizens of Madison County.
Shortly after, the Madison County Historical Society formed a committee specifically for assembling this project. The committee consists of seven members: Tom Black, John Buckler, Sharon Graves, Sharyn Mitchell, Phillip Seyfrit, Dean Whitaker, and Bill Williams. The American Revolutionary War epoch was between the years of 1775 and 1783. It was the foundational war in American history when America stapled independence from Great Britain. The Revolutionary War Plaque would list names of individuals from the general area of Madison County that served in some format during this historical period. However, there are two criteria to meet before a name is considered; 1. Proof of service in the Revolutionary War, either as a soldier, or providing a service such as food, supplies, or money. 2. The patriot must be buried in the current boundary of Madison County. The names would not be constricted to only soldiers, but to anyone, including women and anyone of all races and ethnicities who provided service in any way to soldiers or citizens during the war. It is undetermined at this time where the plaque would reside, however the committee does have two locations in mind. One being on the Madison County Courthouse square while the other option may be the future location of a city park on North 2nd Street. The committee is asking for donations to support the plaque. Sharon Graves, the president of the Madison County Historical Society stated, “We are estimating the cost of the plaque to be around $4,500. But this is an estimate. It is going to be bronze. We have already raised $4,000, but any donations that go over our estimate will be applied toward the publication of a book as well as providing maintenance for the plaque.” The book will include all names and as much information which can be found on the Patriots buried within the current boundary of Madison County as well as those Patriots who were buried in counties that were once part of Madison County. The committee is not only asking for donations but also help. They are continuing to research and discover names to add to the plaque. The committee has uncovered about 150 names currently, but this number could change. Graves said, “It’s going to take a lot of effort in research.” The extensive examination will narrow names of those that are buried within Madison County. This could be identified through proof such as land deeds and also boundary lines to determine the differences in where Madison County presently lies as opposed to the early 1800s. Graves said, “We are asking people to submit names of ancestors that may have served in some way at this time.”
———
If citizens have relevant information, a name, or donation for the Madison County Historical Society they may mail them to; ATTN: Revolutionary War Plaque, P.O. Box 397, Richmond, KY40476. Details can also be emailed to Info@madisoncountykyhistory.org. In addition, questions or other information can be directed to Phil Seyfrit at 859-893-6151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.