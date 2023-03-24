My journalism career began covering sports and will always be my first love.
I’ve witnessed history-making memorable moments, humbling defeats and everything in between during my three decades on the job. Too many to mention.
In between covering Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, I covered the Thursday session of the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena and witnessed a feat that many thought would never be broken.
A high school junior — Travis Perry of Lyon County — broke the state scoring mark when he scored 23 points to lead the Lyons past Newport in the opening round of the prestigious tournament. The old record was set by the late high school legend King Kelly Coleman and stood for 67 years. The new record stands at 4,359 points and Perry can add to that number during his senior season next year.
“It’s something obviously very neat,” Perry said. “But (Coleman) didn’t have the three-point line. It’s never been about the scoring record. It’s been about going out and playing basketball.”
Not only did Perry become the state’s all-time leading scorer his junior year, he set a state record for most points scored in a game when he tallied 61 points in a win at Dawson Springs on Feb. 16. Kentucky coach John Calipari was in attendance as Perry could hardly miss on that historic night.
“It’s always a good season when you end at Rupp,” Perry said. “Overall we fought as hard as we could, we played as hard as we could, we played for each other and we fought to the end. The motivation to get back here is always there.”
In addition to Perry, Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard’s North Laurel squad also played on Thursday. Sheppard, named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball on Sunday, led the Jaguars to two straight state tournament appearances. He scored 23 points in his final game, a 62-54 loss to eventual state runner-up George Rogers Clark.
“It’s been a heck of a ride. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Sheppard said Thursday night when reflecting on his high school career. “North Laurel’s been awesome to me and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
The one-day visit also provided an opportunity to watch George Rogers Clark, the program that I covered for 12 years of my career. I saw some familiar faces and always considered Winchester my second home.
The Cardinals came up short in their quest to win back-to-back state titles, but making it to the state championship game two years in a row isn’t an easy feat in any sport.
It was a long day, but one I will never forget.
