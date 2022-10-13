The passing of Emogene Hogg-Hartman has left Berea with a missing piece of its community. Hogg-Hartmen passed away Oct. 5 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was 91.
Hogg-Hartman was passionate about her town. She was appointed to the Berea Housing Authority Board of Directors in 1995. She received numerous outstanding awards for community service including the Woman of the Year Award from Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Red Tie Award from Mayor Clifford Kerby in 2001. She was instrumental in bringing the Boys and Girls Club of America to Madison County and creating the Berea Skate Park. She partnered with others to open the Berea Health Ministry clinic, and was a strong supporter and fundraiser for Hospice Care Plus and the Spoonbread Festival.
“Emo was a force to be reckoned with, a business woman to the core and she also had a kind and generous heart,” said Teresa Scenters, former Berea Citizen publisher. “She gave so much of herself, in both time and finances to the causes she championed, especially the Health Ministry that was born at Berea Baptist Hospital and the Hospice Compassionate Care Center.”
Hogg-Hartman was a 1949 graduate of Betsy Lane High School (Floyd County), graduate of Berea College with B.S. in Business Education, Masters Degree in Business Education from Eastern Kentucky University and obtained her Doctorate from the University of Tennessee. She was a retired professor at Eastern Kentucky University where she taught in the College of Business for 34 years.
Pastor Kevin Slemp of Berea Baptist Church, said the words “force of nature” comes to mind when remembering Hogg-Hartman.
“Emogene possessed one of the strongest personalities I have yet encountered,” he said “One of the things I valued most about Emogene was her honesty. I never had to ask, ‘I wonder what Emogene really thinks about this?’ She would tell me what she really thought. As the years went by, I came to value that quality in her more and more.”
Slemp’s memories of Hogg-Hartman align with those of Scenters, who recalled the 2008 Spoonbread Festival when by a sheer force the weather changed just in time for the opening night of the festival.
“The weather forecast predicted heavy rain, the remnants of a hurricane, for the entire weekend,” Scenters said. “She (Hogg-Hartman) insisted she had prayed about it and was confident of good weather. Sure enough, the rain came but by mid-week, the skies were clearing by Friday afternoon. The chairs sank in the mud at the opening ceremonies, a minor inconvenience, but the balance of the weekend was beautiful. “Tanya Stewart, The Citizen’s cartoonist summed it up with her drawing of Emogene fighting off a hurricane with a big ‘ol spoon,” Scenters continued.
Slemp recalled Hogg-Hartman’s unwavering dedication to her faith.
“Emogene would often ask people where they stood in relation to Jesus Christ,” Slemp said. “She would ask this even of people she hardly knew. Many Christians aren’t willing to do that. We don’t want to make people feel uncomfortable. But, Emogene cared more about a person’s salvation than she did about whether or not that person felt uncomfortable if she brought it up. Emogene was certainly one of a kind and she will be dearly missed”
Hogg-Hartman is survived by her son Bill Hogg and wife Ellen; daughter-in-law Jeanie Hogg; step-daughters Arminda Herzog (Chris), Heidi Randall (Randy), Sherina Hartman; sisters Palma Elkins, Tina McDowell; six grandchildren, Edd Easton-Hogg (Rebekah), Matthew Hogg (Jenny), Michelle Raney (Brian), Jennifer Fowler (Greg), Ryan Hogg (Brittany), Brittany Hogg (David); step- grandchildren Haley, Shelby, Matthew, Kinsey and Kamryn; 15 great grandchildren. In addition she is survived by numerous relatives, friends and church family.
