My mom has had some chronic health issues through the years. She had a heart attack years ago, and she always worried about having another one. She also had kidney trouble, but she wasn’t as concerned about that. A doctor told her, “Your heart will kill you long before your kidneys will.” She never thought she would make it to her fiftieth wedding anniversary or to 80 years of age, but she accomplished both.
We knew she wasn’t feeling very well, but I guess we didn’t realize how serious it was. She just couldn’t manage to eat or drink much fluid. It turned out that she had Omicron possibly and a touch of pneumonia. Mom never had low oxygen or trouble breathing, which was surprising. She had a brief trip to the ER getting fluids. Mom was perkier for a few days, but then declined again.
Mom was transferred to Lexington. Each day brought another diagnosis of a new problem. (This did give us a better medical history for her, and we were grateful for the good accomplished.) Unfortunately, family could not visit, only look through a window. She grew less alert. She stopped being able to sip through a straw. After another low blood pressure scare, we brought her home. We knew she never liked seeing doctors or being in the hospital, especially when she was alone. (When you have six children, you should never be alone!)
Mom was always cold before. So now we had her in front of our wood stove, toasty and warm. She had company all the time, even at night. (Mom did get more alert for a while. She was able to speak a little to family.) We held her hands, rubbed her forehead, patted her arms, and loved on her. The Lord was generous to allow our family this time to be together to console one another.
She had a favorite quote. “Life shouldn’t be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather, to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly shouting. Wow! What a ride! Thank you, Lord!”
She was very thankful for her life. She counted her blessings for our entire family’s health. Mom was confined mainly to her room near the end, but she didn’t complain. She was just glad to see us when we visited. She used her time to pray for us every day. She should have spent more money on herself, but she liked helping others. Mom looked forward to donating to charities.
She also enjoyed spending time babysitting the grandkids. She never seemed to get aggravated. She would let them build forts from the couch cushions and sheets. Sometimes the forts would stay up for days! Mom made countless trips picking up grandkids at school and hitting the drive throughs for food. She always said she would never be a slowpoke granny, but a leadfooted one.
Daisy Jane loved her family so much and relied on God for everything. God loved her, too. So, he welcomed Daisy into heaven on the evening of Sunday, January 23, 2022. She will be missed desperately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.