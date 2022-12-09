After a successful inaugural holiday tour last year, the Richmond Holiday Historic Homes Tour returns this Sunday, December 11th. The tour features two popular Richmond homes on the National Historic Registry, Mt. Pleasant and A.R. Burnam House.
The event includes an in-depth tour of each historic home by one of the local gentlemen who have worked to renovate and preserve them. Light refreshments will be served after the Burnam House tour.
Tickets are $8 per person, with proceeds going to the Mt. Pleasant Historic Preservation Project. Multiple tour times are available at 45 minutes each, beginning at 2pm.
“Last year’s event was a huge success, giving us the opportunity to share these valuable pieces of Richmond history with the community,” said Scott Collins, who owns A.R. Burnam House and has worked with Dr. Fred Brammell to renovate and preserve Mt. Pleasant. “I really enjoy working with like-minded local leaders like Fred to focus on historic preservation.”
The tour begins at 2pm at Mt. Pleasant on 291 S. Second St., with Brammell, who began rescuing the house in 2013. Mt. Pleasant, built in circa 1826, is the oldest Gothic Revival style house in Madison County. Its original builder, George Brown’s estate, was instrumental in many important undertakings from women’s education to Civil War history during the Battle of Richmond.
Next will be the A.R. Burnam House at 815 W. Main St., guided by owner Scott Collins. It was built in 1880 and is on the National Historic Registry both for its architectural and its historic importance. Mr. Burnam was an attorney, president of two local banks, a Kentucky Senator, and Chief Justice of the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Attendees can park at the Madison Middle School lot for the start of the tour. Directions will be given from there to the A.R. Burnam House, which is within walking distance.
Attendees can choose a tour time when purchasing tickets. Tours are available at: 2pm to 2:45pm; 3pm to 3:45pm; and 4pm to 4:45pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/richmond-holiday-historic-homes-tour-tickets-478604497937
Donations are appreciated and will go to the Mt. Pleasant Historic Preservation Project.
