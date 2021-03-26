I was excited to meet a Kingston neighbor, Doug Luster.
I had first noticed a log cabin in his back yard while driving past it on Battlefield Memorial Highway. He was kind enough to respond to my interest. He showed me the log cabin building which used rocks for some of the chinking. He believes it was used primarily for cooking in the past and he will be tearing the building down since the condition has deteriorated.
Doug has owned the home for around five years. He was lucky enough to know the former owners. They gave him first dibs when they were ready to sell. He jumped at the chance to purchase it. Doug didn’t even ask the price. He was happy to move back home with Agnes, his wife of 52 years.
Doug was originally a local. He worked in Irvine in the grocery business at one time. He has lived and worked in Somerset and Florida. Even though he could be retired, he still works. He has many plans for outdoor home projects. I was impressed with his work ethic and energy.
Doug also let me view his home. He believes it was built around 1865. The front door is flanked by stained glass. (Doug found a stamp with “1865 New York” inscribed).
It opens to reveal a curved wooden stairway. There are several rooms with lots of beautiful woodwork. Most of them have 12-foot ceilings and 10-foot doors. There are several fireplaces in the house, with each being unique.
The chimneys are still original. A kitchen was added in the 1960s to the back of the house. Doug has filled his home with family and beloved antique furniture.
If you have any further stories about Doug’s home, e-mail me. I know he would be interested.
