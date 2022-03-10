The Berea Lions welcomed Katie Heckman, Berea Home Village, Director as guest speaker at its bi-weekly meeting, February 28, at the Smokehouse Grill in Berea.
Katie mentioned that the Berea Home Village celebrated its five year anniversary last week, with Mayor Fraley reading a proclamation before the city council celebrating “Berea Home Village Week!” in Berea! “Another birthday is the Village Movement, started 20 years ago this year, in Beacon Hill in Boston...And the folks at Beacon Hill, who were older, decided they did not want to leave their homes that they loved so much, and their gardens, and their churches, and their shopping. They wanted to try and stay in home as long as they could - so they opened a ‘village’ - which is not a bricks and mortar building - it’s a concept where members, fifty and above, where they can pay a yearly membership and be part of the village...And they receive transportation, check in calls, social activity - all kinds of things to help them stay in their own homes. It’s called ‘Ageing in place.’ “
Heckman mentioned that the only other Home Village in the state is Paducah. “...And people call from Richmond and Lexington and say ‘Can we be in your Village?’ and we say, ‘Well, we’re starting out in Berea, and it’s for people in 40403 area code.”
Heckman spoke about Muse Watson, a well-known actor living in Berea, who had become a friend of the Berea Home Village. “He was a Berea Collage major...went to Hollywood and had been in all kinds of movies and a TV show and now he’s moved back to Berea...He has done some spots for us, he believed in it [the Village] that he’s done some videos for our promotion. His wife is a grant writer and we got her on our committee to write grants - and boy does she know how to do that! She wrote a grant for an organization called Give65, run by Home Instead Charities, it’s a charity that also tries to help seniors age in their own homes.”
Home Instead provided a sizable grant to help with such things as member fee assistance, small home repairs...”All the time we’re getting calls from our members, ‘I need a grab bar in my bathroom... my stairs aren’t safe.’ If it’s beyond what a volunteer can do...we’ll pay a provider to do it for them.” Limited funds are also available to pay for medical needs as such as walkers, medications, etc. not covered by insurance or home health.
Heckman felt the membership assistance portion was especially significant...”We have a lot of people who pay nothing because they don’t have enough money, when you’re a senior you’re on a limited income that doesn’t change much...”
Other benefits from the Give65 grant include seminars for computer training, face to face social activities. “One of the most important things we do with our members and volunteers is get together to community build to try to alleviate isolation...Older people often very isolated, and during a Covid even more so...In December we felt safe enough between Delta and Omicron to have a face to face volunteer party at Boone Tavern.
All the volunteers came wearing masks...In April we’re hoping to have a birthday party and invite all the members no matter when their birthdays are. The Psychology Club at Berea College is going to sponsor that for us.”
Heckman remembered hearing a comment during a conference, “Loneliness is as bad for you as smoking!...We don’t think of it - but it has an effect upon us that we’re not aware of.”
———
To become a member, applicants must reside in the 40403 area code, and be 50 or more years of age. Yearly Membership fees are $300 individual, and $500 household.
For more information about becoming involved as a donor, volunteer or member, please contact Katie Heckman at (859)985-0099, or via email katiebereahomevillage@outlook.com
