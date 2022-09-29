By Paula Keshderian
Berea College
Berea College has always gathered its alumni on campus to celebrate their achievements, re-live their college years and find their reason to come back home.
However, for two years, it was challenging to organize homecoming and reunion events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the College is buzzing with excitement for the long-awaited homecoming and the reunion of multiple classes during the weekend of Nov. 18-20. This year, graduating classes of 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2022 will be celebrating reunions. As always, all alumni are welcome and encouraged to attend homecoming, regardless of their class year. “We will also do our best to include classes that missed their reunions these past two years,” said Kristin Baker Dalessio ’06, director of Alumni Relations.
If Ivan Santos ’17 had one thing to say to Berea College students, it would be to stay connected. “Stay in contact with all your friends and other alumni after college,” he said. “You never know their stories and what life brings. If I had not kept in touch with fellow alumni, I would not have met my wife!”
When Rachael Parker ’12 was asked if she would be coming back, she exclaimed, “With bells and whistles! I look forward to waxing nostalgic and am counting down the days until our 10-year reunion at Berea College. I cannot wait to see everyone back in the bubble, reconnecting with my forever friends, classmates, professors and mentors!”
“There is a certain homey feeling Berea students create,” Santos added “The culture, solidarity and the environment is a rare one.”
All alumni have their own subjective reason to revisit Berea, other than the fact that it is their home away from home. For Marlene Michel ’22, it is her faith and her love of community.
“The Tuesday chapels, the informative and interactive convocations, CELTS volunteer groups, sports team games, dance groups, music groups—honestly, every student organization with passion and support always draws my attention,” Michel said.
Parker found her own poetic reason that draws her back to the College. “The beautiful campus, especially during the fall,” she said, “a chai latte and the sight of ginkgo leaves lining the sidewalks truly rejuvenates my soul every time I visit during homecoming.”
While students will, once again, enjoy the beauty of the campus, the nature and a hike to the pinnacles, Berea College Alumni Relations and the homecoming student steering committee have more to offer. Returning alumni will also get to relive some of the best memories they made during familiar events like the block party, homecoming basketball game and the court coronation, along with “alumni perks” like a mountaineer brunch and reception at Boone Tavern.
“Other than this being the first reunion since 2019, there is one more thing that makes this gathering a special one,” hinted Dalessio. “This year, we are joining with the Center for Excellence in Learning through Service (CELTS) to support the Berea Food Bank in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Hunger Hurts Food Drive by having a community-wide fundraiser.”
Participants will have the opportunity to participate in a run/walk on Saturday, Nov. 19, and proceeds from the race will directly benefit the Berea Food Bank. As you count down the days until Berea College homecoming, find your reason to come back to the beloved campus. The Berea College community is ready to welcome each and every one of you.
