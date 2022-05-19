I was thinking about moms and specifically all the breads that they baked in the past. My Mom made many a homemade biscuit.
With six kids, she had to. She was at that point where she didn’t need any measuring cups. Mom just knew how much of each ingredient to add. I don’t remember if she used a mixing bowl or just mixed it all up on a surface. I know she used good old lard in her biscuits. I can remember her just rolling the dough out on the floured table with a glass and then using it to cut the biscuits out. We always loved the leftover dough. My Mom might form it into an irregular looking biscuit to bake. (I always thought it was the moistest biscuit.) Sometimes she might give it to us kids to play with. We would nibble a small bit of the raw dough, which didn’t taste very good. Most of the time we would just roll it around and play with it until it got dirty looking and sticky. Then we would just forget about it and leave it laying around somewhere.
I thought about the flitters that Mom would make. Just some flour and milk, but it was tasty. I liked all the little air holes that formed. It made it easier for it to absorb the butter.
Of course, there was a lot of cornbread made, too. My Mom didn’t make a lot of the whole skillet cornbread.
She made more of the individual small pancakes. The pancakes had a delicate lace like edging around them. It was crisp and slightly greasy from the shortening.
That was my favorite part. It was hard not to eat that delicious part off all the pancakes for me! I found my family did not appreciate that habit.
My husband has been enjoying his garden grown lettuce with bacon grease, bacon, fried potatoes, and cornbread. That is one of his favorite spring meals.
I have been enjoying planting some flowers, but the squirrels seem determined to dig and throw the dirt out around the flowers!
