When Teresa Scenters brought me back to my roots nearly five years ago, it provided an opportunity for me to get to know my town better.
Instead of attending and covering sporting events, which I had spent a majority of my career doing. Mostly it was in Clark County, where I worked with the most experienced leaders in the business. I watched and learned from true professionals and improved my journalism skills.
I brought most of that knowledge back with me to Berea when Rhonda and I moved here on Labor Day weekend in 2017. A few months later, while on spring break in Pigeon Forge, Teresa dropped me a message to see if I was interested in joining the Citizen as a news editor. My immediate reply, was, ‘you do know I’m a sports writer?’”
As I quickly found out, covering meetings and events is the same as sports writing. I’m still a sports writer at heart and do so in my job with Kentucky Today and I’ve used the same traits in my current duties as publisher of this newspaper. I’ve made myself visible, the newspaper viable and we always want to be relevant in our community. The paper is important to us and we want it to be important to our readers and advertisers.
I’m not shy about being active in the community and will do everything it takes to make this city and county better now and in the future. When I was elected to serve on the Berea Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors a year ago, I wanted to do everything I could to help the organization achieve its goals and volunteer in events throughout the community. Chamber of Commerce Manager Debbie Warford just completed her first year and it didn’t take me long to realize she was the right fit and the Chamber is in really good hands.
During the course of the past year, I’ve gotten to know our community and our business leaders better, and we do have some wonderful businesses and individuals in our community. They are a tremendous group of people and we all strive to make this community a better place to live.
What does that take? It takes becoming involved and supporting one another. I did just that in my first year on the Chamber board and enjoyed every single minute of it, from getting ice water poured over my head numerous times, to an unplanned stunt show at the Spoonbread Festival, to portraying Woody from “Toy Story” in the Christmas Parade.
When the Chamber handed out its yearly awards last Thursday night at Boone Tavern, I was honored to do the invocation for the second year and enjoyed taking photos and talking with fellow members of the chamber.
When my name was called as the “Volunteer of the Year” it caught me by surprise. I am honored and humbled to receive the award and I dedicated it to my late mom, who always gave herself unselfishly. My mom came out in me during my first year with the chamber and I her spirit thrived within me, allowing me to help others and make an impact, especially behind the scenes.
Thank you, Teresa for bringing me back home to serve in this great community and thank you to members of the Berea Chamber of Commerce for putting their confidence in me to help make Berea better.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen. Reach him at publisher@bereacitizen.net.
