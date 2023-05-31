By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
After a two-decade hiatus, Berea College will once again host the Wierwille Kids Basketball Camp. The camp – named after longtime coach Roland Wierwille – is scheduled for June 19-22 at Berea College’s Seabury Center.
“Having lived in Berea for many years and even before I became the coach here, I would hear people around the community always talk about attending Coach Wierwille’s camp and how much fun it was,” Berea College men’s basketball coach Austin Newton said. “It was an annual camp that he conducted for 27 years that taught the fundamentals of the game.
“It also allowed the kids of our community to have fun by eating in the Berea College dining facility, swimming in the pool, walking the campus, watching highlight films,” Newton continued. “Wierwille also gave away a couple of bikes yearly for prizes, which we hope to continue.”
Newton said one of his goals since being named head coach in October 2022 was to institute the popular camp’s rebirth for young players interested in becoming better basketball players.
“(Since October), I’ve tried to learn as much about how Wierwille set it up so we can emulate it the best we can,” Newton said.
The camp will utilize both gyms at the Seabury Center and should be able to accommodate between 100-120 campers.
Newton said hosting youth sports camps is a great way to develop skills while having fun.
“I always say as a basketball coach, I will ask players what they were doing all summer,” he said. “During the basketball season, you are more focused on developing your team, running plays, scouting opponents, etc. The summertime is the best time to develop individual skills, but most importantly, these summer camps create memories that last forever.”
While the camp will help develop the skill level of each participant, Newton said the Wierwille Camp would afford campers a glimpse into college life.
“Campers can expect to be instructed by a college basketball staff and team, eat lunch at Berea College Dining daily, receive a T-shirt and basketball to keep, camp picture, highlight videos, and an awards ceremony,” he said.
In addition to the kids’ camp, Berea College will also host a one-day Elite Camp on July 29.
“The Elite Camp on July 29 was created for high school players serious about taking their game to the college level,” Newton said. “The competition should be top-notch, and it’s also a way for us to get potential recruits to our campus and spend time with them while we evaluate their game.”
Newton called Berea College a hidden gem in the college basketball world, and camps afford his staff a fantastic opportunity to network and recruit potential Mountaineer players.
“It allows us to attract kids in our community, high school players, parents, friends, and family to see the Seabury Center and our beautiful campus,” he said. “It also gives them the ability to learn about the no tuition mission of the school, something that is invaluable to our recruiting efforts.”
For more information about the Wierwille and Elite camps, visit www.austinnewtonbasketballcamps.com.
