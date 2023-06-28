Berea College men’s basketball coach Austin Newton brought back a tradition last week with the Roland Wierwille Memorial Basketball Camp at the Seabury Center. The camp featured 130 participants and offered instructions on the basic skills of basketball. “We know coach is smiling down on us for a great week and all of the community support that was shown,” Newton said. The late Wierwille served as the men’s basketball coach at Berea College during an illustrious 27-year career, and was inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in 1999. He also served as director of athletics and golf coach at Berea. he won 464 games and led his team to the 1999 NAIA Division II Final Four.
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
Latest News
- Honoring Wierwille
- Wise men never poke fun at their wives’ cooking or driving
- William Clarence Isaacs
- Rhonda Kay Scott
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 12 - 14, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 8.-9, 2023
- NWS surveying damage after powerful storms hit Madison County
- Madison County Marriages: June 8 - 14, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Berea Police Report for the Week of June 21, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 8.-9, 2023
- NWS surveying damage after powerful storms hit Madison County
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 6 - 7, 2023
- Madison County Detention Center: June 8 - 12, 2023
- Madison County Marriages: June 8 - 14, 2023
- Madison County Detention Center: June 12- 14, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 12 - 14, 2023
- Court Re-Cap: June 8 - 14, 2023
- Reflection for the week of June 21, 2023
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.