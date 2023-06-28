Berea College men’s basketball coach Austin Newton brought back a tradition last week with the Roland Wierwille Memorial Basketball Camp at the Seabury Center. The camp featured 130 participants and offered instructions on the basic skills of basketball. “We know coach is smiling down on us for a great week and all of the community support that was shown,” Newton said. The late Wierwille served as the men’s basketball coach at Berea College during an illustrious 27-year career, and was inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in 1999. He also served as director of athletics and golf coach at Berea. he won 464 games and led his team to the 1999 NAIA Division II Final Four.

Recommended for you