WHITESBURG (KT) - Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Director Ron Crow compares the destruction he has seen from the flash floods in eastern Kentucky to the tornadoes that hit the western part of the state in December 2021.
“I’ve described it as a tornado by water because there is utter destruction in some places,” said Crow.
He said the damage is not confined to just one area.
“It’s not just one community or one area or one town. It is multiple counties,” said Crow. “From county, to county, to country, we are seeing catastrophic damage.”
The Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief team is trying to soften the blow – setting up a response headquarters at the First Baptist Church of Whitesburg. The parking lot is filled with trucks, trailers, and heavy equipment. More than 90 volunteers are working from the church and spreading out across the area to help flood victims get back on their feet.
“I never really understood what obeying Jesus Christ meant until the first time I did this,” said Suzy Way of Smithfield. She is helping in the food trailer where volunteers are providing more than one thousand meals a day.
“I love being in my church and praising the Lord, but this is like heaven,” said Way. “It’s what I think heaven’s going to be like – people loving each other.”
Gary Ridell of Winchester is stocking buckets filled with cleaning supplies and other basics. They are free to anyone who needs them.
Gary said he has no doubt Jesus called him to join the disaster relief effort. “I felt the need. I needed to be there to help the people.”
Joe Brown of Monticello is grateful his employer job gave him the week off to help with the flood relief effort. He was handing out supply buckets and directing people to food and other assistance.
“To help people – to be the hands and feet of Christ. That’s what we’re commanded to do and that’s what I feel called to do,” said Brown.
Missy McFall of Whitesburg said members of her family lost everything, and she appreciates the help Disaster Relief is providing.
“It makes me cry,” she said. “I don’t want to cry, but it’s very touching, very touching – to see that people still have heart, you know.”
Team members are meeting more than just physical needs. They are also sharing the gospel, and it’s already bearing fruit. Crow said one volunteer was able to lead a woman to Christ.
“She prayed to receive Christ, and her husband jumped out of the car and said, ‘I’ve been trying to get her to place her faith in Christ and it happened today.’”
The Disaster Relief team is providing both physical and spiritual relief, and it is all made possible by the generosity of Kentucky Baptists.
“We’re so grateful for the Cooperative Program that, as Southern Baptists, we have that wonderful tool that, collectively, we’re supporting the work of disaster relief as well as many other ministries of the Southern Baptist Convention,” said Crow.
“It’s like putting money in the bank for the future,” said Suzy Way. “Because if you need help, Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief will be there to help you.”
