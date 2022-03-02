The Bourbon, Boots & BBQ Derby Eve Benefit will take place Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. at the Richardson Hall Building-Madison County Fairgrounds. Reservations are open through April 29. Visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500 to reserve tickets. All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Plus.
The 2022 Bourbon, Boots & BBQ will feature a catered dinner, a live concert, complimentary Oaks Lily cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a live and silent auction, the popular photo booth, open bar, an optional bourbon tasting, and much more.
This year’s concert headliner is The Goodwin Brothers, a bluegrass-Americana band out of Mt. Sterling.
“We’re lucky to have them right now, because they just signed a major record deal last month,” said Stefanie Manes, development coordinator at Hospice Care Plus and one of the event organizers. “Madison countians will be able to see them in person just as they’re taking off on the national scene.”
The opening act is John Lovern and the Pearl Snaps. The Berea-based performers are a fan favorite at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, where they have played for sold-out shows as the opener for artists such as Mark Chestnutt and Shenandoah.
Tickets are $75 per person and include all event amenities except the bourbon tasting, which is an additional $25. As for attire, Manes says it is up to guests.
“When we refashioned the Derby Eve party as Bourbon, Boots & BBQ three years ago, guests were creative with their attire,” said Manes. “Some came in jeans and cowboy boots, others in dresses and Derby hats.”
The event is organized by a committee headed by honorary chair Donna Angel. This year’s presenting sponsor is Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas. Kentucky Printing is a platinum sponsor, and Whitaker Bank, Baldwin CPAs, and Modern Woodmen of American are gold sponsors.
Learn more at hospicecareplus.org and visit Bourbon, Boots & BBQ on Facebook. For questions, call Hospice Care Plus at (859) 986-1500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.