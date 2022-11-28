Hospice Care Plus has some changes in store for 2023.
“When the COVID pandemic began in 2020, our organization, like everyone else, had to make changes to adapt to the new circumstances we all faced,” explained Lisa Cox, Hospice Care Plus CEO. “We found that many employees could work hybrid-remote and some fully remote. This dramatically downsized the amount of office space we needed. As a result, we will be moving our central office operations to the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.”
Hospice Care Plus’s central office has been located in Berea since 2001.
“We are grateful to our Berea community for being such a welcoming home to our central office staff for so many years,” said Cox.
Since the Compassionate Care Center opened in 2008, it has been Hospice Care Plus’s plan to combine its central office with the Compassionate Care Center and move its Durable Medical Equipment (DME) space there too. Until recently, it was located in the Boone Square Shopping Center in Berea.
“In order to move our DME operation to the Compassionate Care Center we will need a new outbuilding that will serve as our physical plant maintenance and DME facilities,” said Cox.
They will be launching a new capital campaign to achieve this goal soon.
These changes will help Hospice Care Plus meet its long-term goal of consolidating its spaces, make it more efficient, and lead to considerable cost savings for this nonprofit.
Hospice Care Plus was founded as a non-profit organization to support the quality of life of its communities through hospice, palliative, and bereavement care programs. The organization serves Estill, Jackson, Lee, Madison, Owsley, and Rockcastle counties and owns and operates the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
Relying on contributions from individuals and groups, all care is provided regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. Visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500 to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.