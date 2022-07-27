Howard Stevens, 66, of Berea died suddenly Monday, July 18, 2022 at his residence.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Reppert Funeral Home in August.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
