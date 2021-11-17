Hulen “Briar” Brumett, 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday, November 12, 2021 (one day before his 81st birthday), at his home on East Haiti Road in Berea, Madison County, Kentucky.
Funeral services were officiated by a long-time family friend, Rev. Carroll de Forest of Jackson County at Davis & Powell Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arangements.
