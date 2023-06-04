The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, was contacted just before 2 p.m. on Sunday in reference to possible human remains discovered in Garrard County.
The initial investigation indicated that human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Crab Orchard Road (KY-39) in Garrard County. The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and were scheduled to be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.
Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Jonathan Walls. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Garrard County Sheriff’s Office, and Garrard County Coroner's Office.
