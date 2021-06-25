Last week, I had the chance to visit Mike and Linda Coyle’s farm on Big Hill Road and photographed students from the LaFontaine Preparatory School.
The students had the opportunity to view the alpacas, miniature donkeys, cows, zebus, and a variety of goats during their tour of the farm.
It was refreshing to be taking photographs at an event and seeing the expressions of the kids as Linda showed her animals off to the eager students ages 4-12.
I’m always looking for the “money shot” when shooting an event. Sometimes it happens in one snap, while other times it takes longer to find the right picture.
In this particular setting, I had more photos to choose from, and sometimes I ask for help when it comes to determining which photos would result in the best picture package. Carrie Grant, who writes our Kirksville column each week, chose the three photographs that were in last week’s edition.
In one of the photographs, worker Chassity Wright was pictured holding one of Linda’s baby goats as it was looking my way appearing to pose for the photographer.
After our issue was printed last week, Chassity posted, “I made it, momma” on her Facebook page. She also tagged her mother in the post and added a photograph of last week’s front page.
The post by Chassity is one reason we do what we do as journalists. Although we are not the New York Times or the Washington Post, putting local faces and places on our front pages is our main priority each week, putting our citizens in the spotlight.
———
For the first time since the pandemic, I spoke to a class of summer school students at Madison Middle School last week. Carrie Grant invited me to visit her classroom, and it was an absolute joy sharing the importance of journalism and newspapers to our younger generation.
Some of the students asked very insightful and interesting questions regarding reporting and newspapers. It was good to be able to share my experiences and the importance of print media and the role it plays in a democratic society. I received and answered several questions from Carrie’s eager students.
The visit was fun, and I look forward to appearing in more classrooms in the future.
Thank you, Carrie, for inviting me into your classroom.
———
You may have noticed that we have hired a new advertising director during the past few weeks as we welcome Junior Williams into the fold.
Junior is one of the best musicians in music business, and many of you may remember Junior from his days with the Southern Gospel Music group, “The Bishops.” Junior is working on a Bluegrass album and stay tuned for details on that project soon.
We have been thinking outside the box at the office and looking forward to using Junior’s creative marketing skills on our print and social media platforms.
In addition to selling and producing ads, Junior also will serve as our multi-media director.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
