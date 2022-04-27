You may remember the story about a grumpy old man who had spent his entire marriage quarreling with his wife.
The old man often fumed that, when he died, he would dig his way of the grave and come back to torment the poor woman.
Then came the day that the old fellow kicked the bucket. After the burial, a longtime friend reminded the woman of her husband’s threat to dig his way out of the grave.
“Let him dig,” the woman said. “I had him buried face down, and I know he won’t stop to ask directions.”
This world has more than its share of disagreeable people. It always has. An Old Testament scoundrel named Hanun, who at one time was king of the Ammonites, was one of those.
King David had sent some of his men to offer condolences to Hanun after his father died. But when they arrived, Hanun was suspicious, mistakenly concluding they had come to scout out his kingdom for an attack.
Hanun took David’s men into custody, shaved off half their beards, cut their robes off at the hips, and sent them away deeply humiliated. Imagine how those men must have felt to have been forced to walk away half shaved with their behinds showing. One commentator described the treatment as “a vile and abominable affront.” I’d have to agree.
Knowing he had angered David, Hanun hired tens of thousands of soldiers from neighboring cities to protect him.
But most of those soldiers fled when David’s army came close to avenge the treatment of his men. The remainder was soundly defeated.
Hanun brought trouble upon himself because he didn’t exercise the kind of basic human decency that’s drilled into folks in America’s heartland from their earliest youth. In our part of the country, we’re blessed to be surrounded by lots of wise folks.
We learn early that, “He that walketh with wise men shall be wise, but a compansion of fools shall be destroyed” (Proverbs 13:20).
I wonder if Hanun would have made such an unwise decision if he had wise people around to offer sound advice.
My guess is Hanun was like the old man buried face down in that he would never bother to ask for directions, instead digging himself deeper and deeper.
———
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
