A famous gospel singer once visited a church only to be recognized by the pastor who immediately invited him to perform.
“Well, I’d better not today,” the singer said. “I forgot my false teeth when I left the house this morning, and I’m afraid I just wouldn’t be able to sing without them.”
A fellow who overheard the conversation walked over, reached into his pocket, and pulled out a set of dentures. “Here you go, try these,” the man told the singer who put them into his mouth.
“Nope, they don’t fit,” the singer said.
“Well, wait a minute,” the man said, reaching into another pocket and pulling out another set of false teeth. “See if these fit.”
“What? Are you a dentist?” the singer asked.
“No, I’m an undertaker,” the man said.
I’m always encouraged to see just how kind people can be toward their fellow man. In our neck of the woods, if someone has a need that’s gone unmet, a friend will step forward to meet it. Whether people know it or not, they’re following a key biblical principle by helping those around them.
“Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love, in honor preferring one another; not slothful in business, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord; rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation, continuing instant in prayer; distributing to the necessity of saints, given to hospitality” (Romans 12:10-13).
Of course, no one has ever embodied those traits as well as Jesus.
He loved people so much that he gave his very life for them, dying on that old rugged cross that we might live.
I love to think about all the many kind things Jesus did during his public ministry. He healed the sick. He restored sight to the blind and hearing to the deaf. He allowed people who were paralyzed to walk again. He even brought the dead back to life. And he did so many other incredible miracles that absolutely changed the lives of people who received them. And, lest we forget, he continues to this day to show kindness, providing for people’s needs, answering their prayers, and, most importantly, changing their lives.
The undertaker in that story was well-intentioned, I suppose, in trying to provide a set of teeth to the visiting singer, but he fell short.
I can tell you with certainly, that Jesus has never fallen short and never will. He always provides just what we need, when we need it, and that makes us want to sing his praises, dentures or no.
You can reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
