High school students in Southern Madison County now have a new place to learn and work toward a future career with the opening of the Ignite Academy South. The nearly 52,000 square foot building is located adjacent to Farristown Middle School.
The south campus opening follows the September opening of the 73,000-square foot Ignite Academy North in Richmond.
Both campuses hosted open house events Nov. 21 and 22 to showcase their facilities.
“Ignite Academy South is a great opportunity for all students in the south to achieve their career goals,” said Chris Clark, Ignite Academy Director. “In the past, Southern students had the opportunity to attend the Richmond ATC Center, but not as many students wanted to travel north.
“By opening the Ignite Academy South, Madison County Schools has provided opportunities for students to attend a career center right down the road from their home. We have both Madison Southern High School students and Berea Community students enrolled at Ignite South. All students enrolled are taking this opportunity and working hard to achieve industry certifications that they never thought possible before the school was open.”
Students at Ignite Academy South can study programs such as business and marketing, health science, culinary and food service, industrial maintenance and electrical technician, engineering, diesel medium heavy truck inspection, maintenance and minor repair technician, entry-level welding, and work toward dual credit courses in criminal justice through Eastern Kentucky University.
Clark said the current enrollment is around 350 students but the goal is to serve 600 students. Ignite South features seven instructors, while 12 teachers serve Ignite Academy North, which has the capacity to enroll around 1,000 students.
Ignite Academy North enrolls students from Madison Central, Model Lab, Estill County, and Berea Community. Ignite North has similar career pathways as Ignite South but they also have automotive, electrical, and machine/too.
Inside the new facilities, there are interconnected spaces that feature a classroom, instructor’s office, and lab for each career pathway. The educational spaces are set up for a combination of hands-on classwork and community collaboration. Students attending classes at Ignite will have the opportunity to finish their programs with certifications and be ready to enter the workforce upon high school graduation.
“The goal for both Ignite Academies is for all students who enter the pathway to complete four classes and earn an industry certification before graduating high school,” Clark said. “The industry certification can help the students go directly into the workforce or can be a stepping stone for their future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.