Berea College students have always shown great zeal toward academics. However, their passions are also represented within their work positions within the College.
On Jan. 28, students in the Mueller Student Craft building embarked on a project that united all the departments of the center. Woodcraft, weaving, broomcraft and ceramics had one goal in mind — to make a table in a day.
The inaugural “Table in a day” took place in 2015 at the Penland School of Arts Woodshop located in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Kylie Little, the Wood Studio coordinator, said that challenge began during the Penland School’s 2015 Winter Residency.
“Table in a day was created as a way to gather makers, build community, have fun and get people out of their comfort zones,” Little said. “Craftspeople usually don’t create at this rapid speed for many reasons, but some positivity can come from creating quickly. Makers are often forced to problem solve and adjust on the fly, which is a good thing to practice. It also helps makers learn their limits and practice working with what they have. You have to work with what you’ve got. It is extremely rewarding to start the day with nothing and end it with something.”
Traditionally, a month or so is needed to make a good-selling table. This does not mean working on it every single day. However, just like a painter, a craftsperson needs time to think further on how to shape, coat and measure a creation.
Berea College turned “Table in a day” to “________ in a day” by adding other areas of student craft, including broomcraft, weaving and ceramics.
The day started at 8 a.m. with a flow of students coming in and out from class to work. After a brief
conversation with Robert (Rob) Spiece, head of woodcraft for Berea College, it was evident his aim was similar to Penland’s.
“Everyone was eager to see the outcome of their hard work,” Spiece said. “The students had a deeper attachment to the process of making the table.”
For Spiece, who came to Berea College in December 2021, this was an opportunity to get to know who he works with.
“Since I’m new here, I thought it would be a good way to break the ice, and I thought it could be a good opportunity for me to get to know them and for them to get into the ‘design’ headspace,” Spiece said.
Every student craft supervisor strives to teach their students about design. Telling a story through a creation is a crucial value that is practiced every day in the center. While Spiece found it inspirational to listen to each person who chimed in with different perspectives on the final formation of the table, the ultimate goal was to give the participants the satisfaction of completing a project.
“I desperately wanted them to feel the pride of starting a project with nothing and seeing it fully done,” Spiece said. “I think each person working here, no matter their artistic background, should experience that—both individually and as a group.”
“People of different ages, skill levels and backgrounds have taken part, from students to professional production woodworkers. We (at Penland) want to reach, include and support as many makers as we can. There’s something about this event that feels quite approachable to many.” Little added.
The words of both Spiece and Little are personified while talking to the diverse student participants of the challenge.
Kaitlyn Ferguson (Class of 2025), a first-year student at Berea College who has been working for student craft for only two semesters, made their first-ever table that day.
“I didn’t know how much goes into making a table,” Ferguson said. “It is such an intricate process, all the tiny parts coming together takes longer than you think. That’s why at the end of the day everyone looked at the table as if it were made of gold.”
Each participant had a different takeaway.
“What I learned from this challenge was the importance of the time we are given to finish our projects,” said Isaiah Jackson (Class of 2023), who has been working at student craft for more than two years with a passion for design.
“As a sociology major, it was fascinating to see what teamwork can do,” Ferguson said. “To embark on a project this big and to have a group of people who are working on the same thing and with a positive mindset made it efficient and possible to have a finished product.”
Hunter Elliott, head of apprenticeships for Berea College’s broomcraft program, was reminded of his days in art school where students have no room for hesitation, only trusting their guts and going with their initial plans, ready to mend any mishaps on the way.
The weaving studio contributed their part of history by quilting products for the first time ever.
“Working with naturally dyed napkins was interesting,” said Bri Sumney (Class of 2024), who has spent two semesters working in Berea College’s weaving studios. “I found it easier to improvise and tackle problems that came up. I also learned the value of collaboration. We (the weavers) were able to feed off each other’s creativity.”
Even the ceramics studio was able to make their own table completely out of clay.
“The way we had to structure the table and even consider how to design it in order to keep it standing was exhilarating,” Hayley Campbell (Class of 2024) said.
Spiece jokingly added, “what I learned from this day is not to make a table in a day!”
At the end of the day, it didn’t matter if everything went exactly as planned and if all the participants were professionals or not. All departments housed their finished products within their studios by the time they were ready to depart.
The Penland craftspeople, eager to see the creations, sent applauds all the way from North Carolina.
“We’re so proud of all the talented students who took part in this challenge,” Little said. “It is a big undertaking requiring long hours, extended focus and, especially in their case, teamwork. Everyone involved should take a moment to appreciate what they created—it is amazing! It’s also a good time to notice what you may do differently next year, whether that be to drink more water or use a different type of joinery.”
Students and faculty at the craft center hope that the citizens of Berea are as excited about their products as themselves. Berea College plans to sell each creation from the “_______in a day.”
Pictures of the “Table in a Day” program and more information about other Student Craft events can be found on the Student Craft website: https://bcstudentcraft.com/__________-
