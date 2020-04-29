O
ver a month ago our entire world changed and The Berea Citizen changed with it.
Your newspaper took extraordinary steps to bring you local, impactful news involving the coronavirus pandemic in your community.
We have worked tirelessly to bring you essential news and information on the outbreak in Berea and Madison County. With a stay-at-home order issued, we made the decision to drop our website paywall to help bring you the information you needed in the comfort and safety of your home.
The Berea Citizen saw record amounts of digital readership for nearly the last month and a half. We were there for you, bringing you this vital information while we battled an economic impact like we’ve never seen before.
Now, we’re asking you, our readers, to be there for us.
Many of our key local advertisers are closed and therefore have pulled back their advertising. Besides advertising, our other key source of revenue comes in the form of subscriptions, both digital and print. For a month and a half, we dropped our paywall on all stories in an effort to bring our community the vital public health information free so it could reach as wide an audience as possible.
Beginning Friday, the paywall will go back up on our website for nearly all of our coverage. But, for now, stories that address critical health and safety information will remain free.
If you already subscribe to The Citizen this won’t affect you and we thank you for your support in bringing our community the local news it needs.
To help us to continue to bring you vital, local information that affects you and your family, we are offering a subscription special for the next 30 days. You can now receive the Berea Citizen in both print and digital for $31.99 if you live in the county. A digital only subscription is $19.95 in this extraordinary time and local journalism is more important now than ever before.
The Berea Citizen is here to serve our community and we’d ask that you consider supporting our continued work—now more than ever.
