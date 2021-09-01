Local and state leaders gathered last Friday to honor Berea’s third mayor, the late Clifford F. Kerby M.D., in a ceremony dedicating a bridge in his name. The bridge, located on U.S. 25 just north of the Berea Bypass, spans Silver Creek.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley kicked off the ceremony, which was staged in the bay of the Berea Fire Department. Fraley noted Kerby was a selfless public servant who sacrificed for Berea.
“It’s very clear to me that Mayor Kerby put the needs of his community ahead of his own. It’s also very clear to me that he loved the City of Berea, and was committed to making Berea a better city for our generation, and for future generations. His 22 years as the third mayor of the City of Berea, along with his decades of service on the Berea City Council, is clear evidence of this – over 30 years serving his community. I, for one, am grateful for his service, and it is appropriate and fitting that we honor his service today,” Fraley said.
Former City Administrator Randy Stone served as the keynote speaker for the event, in which Stone highlighted Kerby’s many achievements during his three-decade tenure as both a council member and mayor. First elected to council in 1971, Kerby became mayor in 1980 at the death of Mayor Clint Hensley.
During his tenure as mayor, Kerby guided the city through the closure of the Berea Landfill, the beginning of the Kentucky Artisan Center, the upgrade of North Broadway Street, the purchase of the old post office building, remodeling of the old City Hall, building of Glades Road and Rash Road. Kerby also spearheaded an effort to upgrade the sewer system with modern infrastructure, laying the foundation for future residential expansion.
Perhaps Kerby’s most notable contribution was the creation of the Berea Industrial Park, according to Stone. “Serving as chairman of the Berea Industrial Authority, Mayor Kerby worked with community leaders, city council, and the state of Kentucky, to purchase land and install infrastructure on Mayde Road to establish the Mayde Road industrial park. This endeavor resulted in the establishment of the following industries: Tokico, now Hitachi, Alcan, now Novelis, KI Industries, Kentucky Steel, and Panasonic. His work with the authority and the state also helped locate both Hyster and PWG. The success and operation of these industries continues to this day,” Stone said, noting the recruiting of those industries to Berea stabilized the city’s revenue base for decades to come. Stone also noted that Kerby, who served as chair of the Madison County Airport Board, worked to establish and expand that facility that today serves much of central Kentucky.
Before launching his career in public service, Kerby served in the U.S. Air Force, then earned an undergraduate degree at the University of Kentucky, followed by his medical degree at the University of Tennessee. He began practicing medicine at Berea Hospital in 1961, rising to become the hospital’s chief of staff. Kerby was noted for being sensitive to the needs of his financially disadvantaged patients, often waving his fee when they we unable to pay. Stone said that spirit of generosity characterized Kerby’s dedication to the city as well.
“The combination of being mayor and a practicing physician brought about one of Clifford’s most favorite statements: ‘I could have been a rich doctor, if I had not been a poor mayor, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.’”
State Representative Deanna Frazier spearheaded the effort in the Kentucky Legislature to name the bridge in Kerby’s honor.
Addressing Kerby’s widow, former Berea City Council member Diane Kerby, Frazier expressed hope the gesture would symbolize the fact that Clifford Kerby, who passed away suddenly in 2010, is still fondly remembered by the citizens of Berea.
“Mrs. Kerby, I hope that you find comfort in knowing his legacy is recognized not only with the bridge named in his honor, but also with the gratitude of the community he helped build,” Frazier said. Also present at the ceremony was State Senator Jared Carpenter and Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, along with several former Berea city officials.
In concluding remarks before the unveiling of the highway sign, Kerby’s daughter, Sonja Dee Loftis, thanked the community and expressed hope that Berea citizens would honor her father by continuing to strive to create the inclusive Kerby had long envisioned.
“My family thanks you, and we appreciate this well-deserved honor from the Berea family,” Loftis said. “My father was a talented and multifaceted individual and he embraced diversity. Diversity elevates us and advances our society and strengthens our community.”
