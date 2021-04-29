R
aising teenagers in today’s world can be a daunting task, no matter where you live, your socioeconomic status, or years of experience as a parent. Few adults understand that times are changing, that kids today are under different stressors and exposed to more than kids/teens were even just 15 years ago.
Fortunately, living in Kirksville, you see a different side to most teenagers than technology-obsessed and overwhelmed-with-too-many-responsibilities reactive teens. In Kirksville, teenagers who value hard work, raise and care for livestock, contribute to their community, attend Sunday church, and already know how to balance their lives in a way to continue having fun, but learn to be productive members of society are plentiful. Much of this should be attributed to parents and grandparents who have taught their children and grandchildren a different way of life than is seen on television or widely advertised as “normal.” Kirksville has never accepted “normal” as the standard for living and certainly not the standard for living well.
I was reminded of this over the weekend as I watched my parents care for their two great-nieces and one nephew, my brother, and three of his friends. Homes like my parents have built are not standard practice anymore — and I’m not speaking to the structure of the home, but the environment. Their door has always been open to others, even a house full of teenagers. Growing up, my friends always viewed my parents’ home as a good place to stay — I was volunteered to host many sleepovers. My home was filled with love. My parents were always goofy and fun, but most importantly, they were present. After observing this weekend, I think it’s safe to say that my brother and his friends likely feel the same way. I hope I am never too old to enjoy the laughter, sarcasm, and banter of teenagers.
Dr. Seuss said, “Children want the same things we want; to laugh, to be challenged, to be entertained, and delighted.” I think a lot of homes in Kirksville have this down. But, for whoever needs the reminder, if you start to see the stereotypical teenager in your home, be sure to be present and offer to be the safe-place-to-land for them and their friends. Board games are still fun. Rook tournaments still provide competition and friendly banter. Don’t just hand them a device to keep them occupied. Teenagers are still learning, and in Kirksville, we are still teaching.
