Madison County Schools offered its students three options when classes begin on Aug. 26 but one of those plans could be changed this week.
On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended state public and private schools not to reopen for in-person instruction until Sept. 28 because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Madison County recorded its highest count to date with 60 last Friday. There were 801 cases reported in the state last Saturday, prompting Beshear to make a call for schools across the state to reconsider plans for in-person classes for the next six weeks.
The Madison County School board has set a meeting for Thursday night and an amendment to the school calendar that was approved last week.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, it has been our intention as a district to offer options for families that include in-person and virtual attendance,” the school board posted on its Facebook page. “We remain committed to our belief that in-person instruction is what is best for kids. District administration developed a plan we felt held everyone’s best interest at its core and the Board of Education unanimously approved that plan.”
Following the Governor’s recommendation earlier this week, “district leadership worked to consider the direction for our district if we are mandated to follow the governor’s recommendation.”
“In communication with the Kentucky Department of Education this afternoon, the Commissioner of Education made it clear that districts have no room to sway from the governor’s recommendation,” the post stated. “The Board of Education will hear recommendations from Superintendent (David) Gilliam at its meeting Thursday evening regarding our plan to move forward. A detailed update will be released immediately following that board meeting.”
The options approved last week included in-person instruction, Independent Distance Learning and Interactive Distance Learning.
The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) advised against in-person instruction to start the new school year last week.
“By every objective measure, and without public schools being open at all during the last few months, the coronavirus situation in Kentucky at this moment is far worse than it was in March,” the Kentucky Education Association said in a statement. “If we all believed it wasn’t safe to operate schools then, how can it possibly be safe to reopen now?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.