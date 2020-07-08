The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t subdued enough to convince Madison County Schools to have an in-person graduation ceremony that was planned on July 17-18 for its two high schools.
“Due to the current restrictions on gatherings in our state and based on recommendations from public health officials, Madison County Schools has made the difficult decision to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies,” the district said in a Facebook post. “While we know this decision is very disappointing, we feel it is in the best interest of our community. We would like to convey how proud we are of each graduate in the Class of 2020. We wish them all the very best as they move on to their next chapter.”
Madison Southern was tentatively scheduled to have a graduation ceremony on July 17, while Madison Central was to follow the next day on July 18.
Graduation ceremonies for both schools are traditionally held at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
