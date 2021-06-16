The Berea City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday that allows the council and other city committees to resume in-person public meetings. The vote came as city officials heard plans for rebooting several community events, including the Fourth of July celebration and the Berea Craft Festival. Fourth of July festivities will include fireworks and children’s activities at Berea City Park.
Several council members expressed relief that the city is transitioning from COVID-19 restrictions to non-restricted public events. Addressing the Berea Craft Festival slated for July 9-11 at Indian Fort Theater, Melissa Gross said the Madison County Health Department has given the green light for the event, imposing no restrictions.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley urged residents to show support for the craft festival and other upcoming events, including the Spoonbread Festival, which is slated for the third week of September, as well as the Celtic Festival scheduled for August, and the Kentucky Guild Fair in October.
On a related note, the council unanimously approved a special measure granting a temporary exception to nepotism rules in order to award a $1,000 contract to Rick Terrill for the rental of a field for parking for the Berea Craft Festival. Officials emphasized the property was chosen because of its proximity to Indian Fort Theater and to help ensure public safety. Ronnie Terrill abstained from the vote.
Budget approved
In other action, the council unanimously approved the second reading of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. The spending plan does not include federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, which could bring the city as much as a combined $4.1 million in 2021-2022, according to Mayor Fraley. Fraley said that the funds, which could be released this summer, include rules for how funds can be spent.
Meanwhile, Berea Municipal Utilities Manager Kevin Howard requested a change order for the 2021 sanitary sewer rehabilitation project by $169,572. Howard noted that Aken Excavating discovered complications when working on the project.
Seasonal employment
On the issue of seasonal employment, the council met in a work session to discuss amending procedures for seasonal hiring of employees. Berea City Administrator David Gregory explained there was a case in which a job candidate wanted to apply for a seasonal position, such as a lifeguard, but could not do so because they are related to a city officer. The rule change enables the mayor to make exceptions to the nepotism rule for seasonal employees, provided the mayor submits written justification for the decision. The council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance.
More franchises
Concerning the city’s franchises, the council heard the first reading of an ordinance granting a 10-year franchise of Open Fiber Kentucky, LLC, a telecommunications provider. The new franchise is the latest result of an effort to open competition between cable and internet providers in Berea. “The more the merrier,” said Berea City Council member Teresa Scenters. “I just hope we see more rate reductions for citizens.”
Airport board
Another ordinance approved for the first reading was a measure to expand the Madison County Airport Board to include two members from Eastern Kentucky University. EKU is the fixed base operator for the facility.
During council comments, John Payne read a draft of the proposed Juneteenth Resolution for 2021. The resolution expresses a continued commitment to ensure a safe Berea community for people of all races.
Roelofs report
Berea College President Lyle Roeloffs delivered his report to the city, while also announcing plans to step down from his position in 2023. Roelofs was thanked and congratulated by council members for his service to the Berea community, especially during the pandemic. So far, Roelof’s tenure has seen a growing partnership between the college and the city, including expansion of Berea’s trail system.
Pool patience
Concerning the Berea City Pool, Scenters urged citizens to be patient with the new arrangement, which was dictated because of uncertainty about how the pool would have to be operated because of COVID-19 restrictions. Following guidelines from the state, the city hired fewer people and imposed rules to comply. Scenters said the city would get through this year, then expect things to be back to normal in 2022.
New opportunity
Councilman Jim Davis, meanwhile, urged residents to take advantage of the grocery delivery service offered to Berea citizens by the Kroger outlet in Richmond. Officials have said using the service could Kroger executives to justify the possibility of eventually bringing a new store to Berea. Attracting new grocery outlets has been a continuing goal of the council’s Economic Development Committee, which is chaired by Davis.
———
The next Berea City Council meeting, which is open to the public, will be July 6 at the Berea City Annex.
