It’s been more than a year since Madison County lost one of its own citizens to COVID-19, and Wednesday, leaders from each Government entity remembered the 107 residents who have lost their lives during the ongoing pandemic.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor and Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe signed a joint proclamation remembering those who lost their fight to the deadly virus during the past 12 months.
All three leaders declared Wednesday as “COVID-19 Memorial Day” in Madison County. Green flags were placed in front of the Madison County courthouse in remembrance of those whose lives were lost during the past 12 months.
“Those green flags, each one, represent each Madison Countian who has died (during the pandemic),” Fraley said. “When you look (at the green flags), they are our friends, our neighbors, our mothers, fathers, our brothers, sisters, grandfathers, aunts and uncles who have died over the last year. … we thought it would be appropriate after the one-year mark to honor and respect those people who have passed.”
The proclamation was read by Taylor who praised the unity displayed by his colleagues.
“I’m so grateful for our unity that we have in Berea and Richmond and all of the things that we do together,” he said.
Blythe also offered his condolences to those who lost family members to the virus and honored the lives that were lost to the virus.
“It has not been discrementory,” he said. “It has affected all of us. … I’m happy that we’ve come together. The only way we’re going to get through this — we’re getting through it and there is a light at the end of the tunnel — is together.
The idea to formulate a joint proclamation was initiated by Berea Citizen Publisher Keith Taylor, who lost his mother, Donna Reed, 68, to COVID-19 on Oct. 5.
“Through my experience with Keith, he has been very public about (his mom),” Fraley said. “He shared his experiences, what he was seeing and feeling and what his mother experienced. It helped paint a real picture for me and all of the those who follow Keith’s columns, on the impact not only on the individual who has COVID, but on the family, friends and loved ones.”
