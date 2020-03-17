Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor and the government agencies have temporarily suspended walk-in service access at all government entities.
'"In this unprecedented time of uncertainty for our leaders, citizens and employees, I want to express my sincere appreciation to my fellow elected officials who have come together to ensure the health and safety of our community," Taylor said in a release. "In addition, the collaborative spirit of our sister cities of Richmond and Berea as well as community stakeholders in the education, law enforcement, military, emergency response, and health sectors reaffirms my confidence in the community leadership we have combating the COVID-19 virus."
A state of emergency was officially issued for the county Monday by Madison County Emergency Management Director Dustin Heiser.
“We are in full support of the decision of our elected officials to declare the state of emergency. Declaring a state of emergency will help us to further prepare and gain additional resources needed to support efforts to our county in response to COVID-19,” Heiser said.
Madison County Government, under the direction of Taylor, will remain operational with employees reporting to duty; however, the following offices will be closed to walk-in access: Courthouse Annex, Road Department, and Historic Properties. Citizens are urged to use online, phone, and mail options to transact business and make payments for business licenses, net profit taxes, payroll taxes, permit applications, etc. Information of those services can be found at www.madisoncountyky.us or call 859-624-4700.
Other entities:
• Madison County Road Department will continue field operations. Madison County Battlefield Golf Course and Parks will not be holding group outings and individual players are required to use their own carts and clubs. Parks will remain open at this time, but bathrooms will remain closed. Madison County Animal Shelter will not be accepting owner surrender animals. Animal Control Officers will respond to 911 based calls only.
• Madison County Attorney's Office, under the direction of County Attorney Jennie Haymond, will remain operational with employees reporting to duty; however, due to the cancellation of most court proceedings pursuant to the Kentucky Supreme Court Order and the declaration of state emergency, the Madison County Attorney's Office and the Madison County Child Support Office will be closed to walk-in access. For information regarding criminal prosecutions, Casey's Law or Guardianship matters, please call 859-624-4777. If you have questions about a pending court date, please call the Madison District Clerk's Office at 859-624-4722.
• Madison County Child Support Office, payments are still due pursuant to outstanding court orders. For assistance in how to make your payments, please call 859-624-4718. For those paying in person by Money Order, please ensure payment is made to CHFS and your name and IV-D number are located on the money order and place the payment in the drop box located at the backside of the building at the Sheriff's Office door. For any questions, please contact the office at 859-624-4718.
• Madison County Clerk, under the direction of County Clerk Kenny Barger, will remain operational with employees reporting to duty; however, the following offices will be closed to walk-in access: the Madison County Courthouse and Berea Municipal Building. Citizens are urged to use online, phone, and mail options to transact business and make payments. Individuals with questions should refer to the website at www.madisoncountyclerk.us or call 859-624-4703.
Vehicle transfers will be suspended until further notice. Individuals that have purchased a vehicle from out of state will need to retain their documents until we can reopen. Individuals selling a Kentucky-titled vehicle to another person will also have to wait until we reopen to complete the transaction.
• The May Primary has been moved to June 23. Voters may continue to register to vote or update their addresses by submitting a new registration form online at www.govoteky.com. Voters who qualify to absentee vote by mail may call the elections department at 859-624-4703 x2 to request an application or they may submit an email request tovoters@madisoncountyky.us
• Notary oath and bonding are suspended until further notice. Document recordings may be submitted by mail. Copies of records may be requested through the phone at 859-624-4703 x3 and will be faxed, emailed, or mailed.
• Madison County Sheriff, under the direction of Sheriff Mike Coyle, will remain operational with employees reporting to duty; however, due to the existing conditions the services of the Madison County Sheriff's Office will be altered. We are temporarily suspending walk in services to include fingerprinting, Carrying Concealed Applications, vehicle inspections, criminal/collision report transactions, evidence return and other services which could provide direct contact with the public.
The office has modified some services to be allowed. Inspections may be obtained by calling 859-623-1511 and scheduling an appointment. Carrying Concealed can be completed online at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/ccdw/ccdw-home/ . To pick up a permit contact (859) 623-1511 and schedule an appointment. To obtain a case/collision report you may visithttps://www.buycrimes.com/Public/Home.aspx or https://buycrash.com/. Impounded vehicles will be released upon appointment by calling 859-623-1511.
The office will continue to provide quality service; however, deputy response may alter. Non-Priority calls may be handled by phone or limited contact upon deputy discretion. Priority or Emergency calls will take precedence with limited interaction and social distancing in mind.
• Madison County PVA, under the direction of PVA Billy Ackerman, will remain operational with employees reporting to duty; however, offices will be closed to walk-in access at the Madison County Courthouse Annex, and all residential field visits are suspended through April 5th. We are committed to maintaining the highest level of customer service under the current circumstances and ask that you contact us by phone at 859-623-5410.
• Madison County Jail, under the direction of Jailer Steve Tussey, will remain operational with employees reporting to duty; however, if you need assistance, need to deposit funds or conduct any business with the Jail, please report to the rear of the Jail at door 68. Family visitation will be limited to video visiting only and any official business will be limited as needed. Questions should be directed to call 859-624-4710.
• Madison County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, under the direction of Circuit Court Clerk David Fernandez, and pursuant to Supreme Court Order 2020-09 and Orders of the Chief Circuit Judge, Hon. Jean C. Logue, all criminal jury trials and all civil trials, hearings and motions that were scheduled to be held in Circuit Court between March 16 and April 30 are postponed.
Additionally, with the exception of emergency and time-sensitive matters, including but not limited to, domestic violence hearings, emergency custody hearings, evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, in-custody arraignments, in-custody preliminary hearings under RCr 3.10, in-custody bond motions, and in-custody probation violation hearings, all in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets shall be canceled.
• The Kentucky State Police have suspended permit and driving tests for three weeks and Governor Beshear has extended the expiration date for driver's license for 90 days.
• First Responders: Access to Madison County Fire and Rescue, Emergency Management Agency, Madison County Coroner, and 911 are limited to authorized personnel only. In event of an emergency, citizens should dial 911. Non-emergency calls should be directed to the appropriate agency which can be found at www.madisoncountyky.us<http://www.madisoncountyky.us>.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.