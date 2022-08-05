Incident not a threat to community
We received a notice from the community in reference to an incident that occurred at Berea Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The incident was in reference to a female that was on property with a concealed firearm. Our officers responded quickly and were able to talk with the female. The female was advised of the hospital’s policies, and she was released without incident.
There was no active shooter situation or imminent threat. Berea Hospital reminds the community that firearms are not allowed on property even if it is concealed. Let’s continue to be safe Berea. Remember if you see something, say something.
