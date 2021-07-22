BCS playground

The new inclusive playground was unveiled this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at Berea Community Schools. 

 

“It’s a great day to be a Pirate,” Berea Community Schools Superintendent Diane Hatchett said. “We are so incredibly grateful to our BCS Board of Education, the BCES school staff, the hardworking and determined playground committee, parents, district-wide students, community members and especially Kendyl and friends for their support as we opened our new inclusive playground today with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Truly this was a dream come true for many.”

