At approximately 6:35 a.m. on Friday morning, the Kentucky State Police was notified of a stolen vehicle traveling north on I-75, near the Madison and Rockcastle County line.
The vehicle, a 2017 Kenworth, had been reported stolen out of Knoxville. The Kentucky State Police and Berea Police Department located the vehicle traveling near the 83-mile marker in Madison County, and initiated a traffic stop.
The vehicle failed to yield and continued traveling north on I-75. A trooper with KSP Post 7 deployed a tire deflation device and successfully deflated both front tires of the vehicle. Shortly after, the driver yielded to the troopers and officers, and pulled over on the shoulder of I-75.
Wade Fletcher, 27, of La Porte, Indiana, was arrested without further incident and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center. He is charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000.00 or more and Fleeing or Evading 1st Degree.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Albert LaGrange. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Richmond Police Department and the Berea Police Department.
