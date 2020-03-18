FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Nine new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the total to 35 people testing positive for the coronavirus, including the first cases in Franklin, Kenton and Warren counties along with the first involving a child.
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the updated numbers during an evening press conference at the State Capitol, in which he also announced new restrictions and other actions being taken.
“One of them includes an 8-month old in Jefferson County,” he said. “That kiddo is in good condition, is being treated at home and right now everything is alright. This is very rare in what we have seen in the coronavirus.”
Other new cases are in Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Kenton, Warren, with the other in the WEDCO Health Department region, in either Harrison, Nicholas or Scott counties.
One of the Jefferson County cases is Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides, the wife of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. He announced it in a livestream Wednesday afternoon. Fischer says he suspects she may have been infected during a March 7 event at the Speed Museum, where another person had tested positive. Fischer has tested negative.
Beshear had some good news. “Although we haven’t had it confirmed by the state lab, one of our Montgomery patients who tested positive is out of the hospital with, from the reports I’ve seen, a full recovery. If that can be confirmed, it is excellent news, and would make the second individual in Kentucky who has made a full recovery.”
A 27-year-old Harrison County woman, who was the state’s first positive case, also has fully recovered, after undergoing several negative tests.
One of the new actions Beshear announced Wednesday, “The Department of Community Based Services will extend certification periods for all recipients of all public assistance programs for three months.”
Those include SNAP, Kentucky Medicaid and the Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program. For example, households whose certification period ends in May will be automatically extended into August, June until September, etc.
In addition, anyone who is now unemployed and has lost benefits, can immediately apply for Medicaid. “I want everyone to get the health care that they need,” Beshear stated.
One of the new restrictions, he said, “I am suspending, effective immediately, all charitable gaming licenses. That means no bingo. We can’t have bingo halls where oftentimes the most vulnerable come together and allow the coronavirus to spread.”
He is also making some changes regarding bank and other financial institutions. Those include a reduction in hours of operation, less lobby access, encouraging customers to use the drive-thru, accept loan applications online or by telephone, and perform transactions electronically.
Beshear said, “Your banks are there, your banks are safe, your deposits are safe. We’re just going to, in the same way we’re doing it everywhere else, try to reduce the number of in-person contacts there.”
He added he understands the gravity of the situation and the impact his decisions are having on everyday life.
“I ran for governor on trying to create more opportunity for you. But right now I have one and only one objective, and that is to protect our people, their life and their health, for this coronavirus.”
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday new resources for consumers to report suspected price-gouging to his office during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers can now complete an electronic price gouging complaint form by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.
You can still call (888) 432-9237 to report price-gouging. Changes are being made to the phone menu to make it easier to file complaints telephonically.
“We will take swift and aggressive action against individuals who illegally profit from the circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” Cameron said. “Kentuckians are already facing changes and uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus, and we want to make sure that reporting suspected price gouging does not create additional stress.”
Since the price gouging laws took effect earlier this month, the Attorney General’s Office has received 84 complaints of suspected price gouging in the commonwealth. The Office of Consumer Protection is actively investigating the complaints.
The Kentucky National Guard is also adjusting activities due to the coronavirus.
In conjunction with Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky National Guard is preparing to provide support to the state due to the effects of COVID-19. As a result, the Kentucky Guard is modifying its prescribed drill training this weekend. Most units across Kentucky will conduct a non-traditional muster in lieu of their published training plan.
This paid, non-traditional muster will allow the organization to gauge the readiness of the force and assess personnel availability in support of the commonwealth. It will also provide a real-time snapshot on the health of our Guardsmen, to include their families.
“In this extraordinary time, the men and women of our force are our greatest resource. Their health and safety is of paramount concern, as well as the well-being of our Guard families,” said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky’s Adjutant General.
If service members have not already heard from their military leaders, they should contact their unit's full-time personnel or chain of command and ensure they have the most up-to-date information on what is required of them.
Additionally, there are some service members who are actively preparing for an overseas mobilization or officially named exercise in the coming months. These Soldiers and Airmen will continue training to support those initiatives.
