I grew up watching "The Andy Griffith Show" and it continues to be a part of my daily routine.
Although my first memories of watching the show occurred long after it had long been canceled and continued living on through syndication, it was very much a big part of my childhood. I can remember laying in the floor with my bean bag and watching at 5 p.m. before the 5:30 p.m. newscast on WKYT Channel 27 each weekday.
We only had four channels while growing up in rural Madison County near Happy Landing, called Bucket Town, and Channel 27 was usually the channel that came in the best through our outdoor antenna fixed to that old green tin roof. If we were lucky, we could get a channel out of Cincinnati, but that was rare, extremely rare.
The highlight of my day after getting off the school bus each day was watching Andy and Barney and the rest of the cast as mom made dinner (we always called it supper) in the kitchen. I can still smell mom’s fried chicken, pork chops, pork tenderloin and all the trimmings as we waited for dad to get home from work each afternoon. Mom had a full-time job at Gibson Greeting Cards, but she still continued to cook meals and took pride and providing those for our family even though she was probably tired from a long day at work
Watching television provided this writer
a way of escape from a long day at school, and watching black- and-white episodes of times gone by provided a glimpse of what life was really like before 1971.
I soaked it all in and have been intrigued ever since that very first episode.
Aside from Andy, my favorite character has always been Barney Fife. Andy Griffith and Don Knotts had very good chemistry and they worked really well together on screen as evidenced by the episodes they produced while working together in the early days of the show. I enjoyed all of the characters from top to bottom and each one of them brought a unique perspective, especially Andy’s girlfriend Helen and Barney’s love, Thelma Lou.
As time has passed, many of the characters on the show have passed on and Thelma Lou remained as the longest-living survivor of the show until she died on Monday at the age of 95.
Unlike many of the actors and actresses in the show, Betty Lynn moved from Hollywood to Mount Airy, North Carolina in 2007 and remained a prominent resident for the next 14 years of her life.
The lone surviving actor on the show, Ron Howard, said on Twitter Monday that Lynn “brightened every scene she was in and every shooting day she was on the set. I saw her a few years ago where she still lit up the room with her positivity. It was great to have known and worked with her. She truly was 95 years-young.”
When Rhonda and I visited Mount Airy the year Griffith passed away in 2012, we were told Thelma Lou lived in “Mayberry” and made request appearances throughout the city.
We missed her that day we passed through, but felt the influence she had by being a resident in her later years.
The small town was proud that Thelma Lou had decided to become one of their own in her later years.
It was obvious the love she had for a place she called home on the screen and later in life.
Like the rest of the show’s cast that have passed, she will continue to be an influence for generations to come.
I’m proud to have been influenced my Thelma Lou and the rest of the crew.
