Energy efficiency and cost savings are not just buzz words, it’s the new reality for Madison County Government and its buildings.
The Madison County Detention Center and other county buildings, thanks to the forward-thinking and a cost-savings approach of Jailer Steve Tussey, Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, and the Madison County Fiscal Court, are getting much needed facility upgrades to enhance the safety and quality of the environment while contributing to the County’s goals to create cost savings, improve environmental stewardship, and prevent any impact to Madison County citizens.
The project has a guaranteed cost savings and if the project doesn’t meet the proposed savings, The Perfection Group will be responsible for the investment.
In April 2021, the Energy Efficiency and Modernization Project was launched for the aging physical plant of the Detention Center, a 32-year old facility, as well as other County-owned properties. There are 11 buildings in the project receiving some level of energy improvements, based on need. This includes upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, electrical systems, energy efficient lights, water conservation measures, advanced energy management controls and new suspended ceiling systems.
The overall benefits of this program are very simple. The once aging Madison County infrastructure has been modernized and placed in new condition. The buildings are now set for their next life cycle and can operate correctly and efficiently.
Budgeted capital costs have been avoided. The program has built in resiliency for the county against rising energy and new construction costs. Utility bills have been renegotiated and rates have been improved. The project is guaranteed to save the County more than $8 million.
Through an innovative energy efficiency and cost savings agreement between the Madison County Fiscal Court and the Perfection Group, Inc., the county buildings are actively receiving mechanical and physical plant upgrades to attain maximum energy efficiency and subsequently providing environmental and cost-savings benefits for the public and employees. By implementing these key energy conservation measures, Madison County will save more than $8 million in
total energy costs over the life of the 20-year project term. Additional saving impacts will result from reduced maintenance expenses and equipment replacement costs. On an annual basis, by reducing kilowatt hours of electricity, Madison County will reduce its carbon footprint and save enough energy to power 314 homes; take 537 cars off the road and reduce the barrels of oil consumed by 5,773.
While all county buildings, the community and environment are reaping the benefits of the energy upgrades, Tussey and the Detention Center will see the greatest impact. With his leadership on the project, the upgrades to the Detention Center is inclusive of all mechanical and support systems within the facility built in 1990. The savings from the energy efficiency upgrades more than covers the cost for the much-needed infrastructure improvements and helps the county avoid costs that were already budgeted. This maintenance was imperative to avoid a complete Detention Center shutdown due to the inadequate plumbing. If not for this project, the maintenance to the facility would have otherwise been paid for through the general fund, but the cost is now being avoided altogether. This Energy Savings project allows for improvements to the infrastructure, a better environmental output, and cost-savings for the county.
As the targeted completion date rapidly approaches, the County leadership proudly shares this year-long project’s successful completion for the citizens of Madison County. The completion of this project will ensure the continued use of the aging Detention Center while improving energy efficiency, creating a guaranteed cost savings for Madison County and protecting the taxpayer investment for another 20 years.
