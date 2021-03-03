Competition is good and an ordinance approved by the Berea City Council Tuesday night will give city residents and businesses a choice when it comes to choosing a telecommunications provider in the future.
The council voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance, which will provide a free market to telecommunications providers within the city. Those providers also will have to abide by franchise license guidelines and fees before it can provide services within the city. Future franchises also will have to abide by pole guidelines listed in a separate agreement.
“This ordinance will create a franchise that not only cable providers, but also any communications providers who come to the city of Berea in the future,” said Linda Ain, an expert in drafting and preparing telecommunication documents. “This will be an ordinance that would be one stop shopping for Berea. So any new entrants would have to comply with these requirements. What it does, it puts everyone on equal playing field. Anyone who provides any type of communication services, including cable services, will be required to obtain communication services franchise and receive comments from charter on this document.”
Ain said the rules adopted by the council are modeled after a similar ordinance in Louisville. Ain estimated there are currently between 30-50 providers in the Louisville market.
“They have dozens of providers in their right of way,” she said.
The ordinance will give various franchise providers such as Metronet, an opportunity to provide services within the city. Metronet, which already has already forming a network base in Richmond and Lexington, is already making plans to provide services in the City of Berea. The company provides services in more than 100 communities in nine states.
“Bringing in Metronet (in the future) gives city residents another option,” Berea Mayor Bruce Fraly said. “Competition is good for everybody.”
Kathy Scheller, director of Government Affairs for Metronet, gave council members an insight of what the company offers to businesses and consumers.
“This is going to be a game changer, a game changer for those that work from home, but a game changer for every business, every student, every family that lives in the city,” she said.
Once the company starts building its infrastructure within the city, Scheller said a a project manager will be overseeing the project to ensure it follows safety and installation protocols.
“For the city, I’m so excited because it is such a lovely city in that I look forward to working with the city on communicating to residents in coming months,” she said.
