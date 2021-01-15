As the pandemic continues, many Poosey Ridge area residents are working remotely. Students have also been continuing to attend virtual classes, and the need for more internet options has never been greater.
So much like many rural areas across the United States, internet options in Kirksville and Poosey Ridge is limited.
According to the United States Census Bureau data collected from the American Community Survey (2013-2017), there is a considerable digital gap between urban and rural areas.
Residents have complained that the service options many have available to them are not conducive to students’ needs or those working remotely. Some also pointed to the prices they must pay for such limited services creates a strong desire for more options in availability.
A point of significant discussion on the community Facebook group page, several people have expressed their frustration in the extremely limited internet options and availability in the area.
Resident Kyle Wooton started a Change.Org petition for Spectrum in hopes the company might provide broadband services to local residents in Kirksville and Poosey Ridge.
The online petition is seeking 500 signatures and has acquired 240 thus far. A Spectrum representative shared that interested customers should also call (800) 892-4357 and provide their physical address with the request to fill out a service connection form.
The form is completed by a Spectrum representative and forwarded on to construction crews who may come out to complete a site survey to determine if the area is eligible for continuing service lines from the nearest customer’s address.
The representative shared the more people who complete these forms and phone calls, the better the chances of gaining some attention.
