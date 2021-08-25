VERSAILLES (KT) – Isaiah House, a central Kentucky treatment center, will be bolstered by $2,483,600 through federal funding programs.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference at Isaiah House.
Funding is made possible through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Recovery Workforce Support Program, which was established as part of Senator McConnell’s CAREER Act, authored to provide funding for treatment centers that assist individuals in recovery to reenter the workforce.
“Tragically, Kentucky has been ground zero for America’s catastrophic substance abuse epidemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this problem grew only more severe. I have been proud to work with lifesaving organizations like the Isaiah House to help Kentuckians break free of the terrible grip of addiction and reenter society successfully,” McConnell said. “Last year, I had the privilege of visiting the Isaiah House to meet with their inspiring staff and help support their compassionate mission. I am incredibly thankful for their work and appreciate the opportunity to meet with them again today. Mark LaPalme and his team have been instrumental leaders in our efforts to prevent and treat substance abuse.”
McConnell said Barr pledged to continue to advocate for CAREER Act funding to fight substance abuse and “support the heroic efforts of groups like the Isaiah House.”
Isaiah House will partner with the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board, the Bluegrass Workforce Innovation Board, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and other organizations to address workforce participation challenges caused by the prevalence of substance abuse in Kentucky. The program plans to serve more than 6,000 Kentuckians in the next five years.
“Isaiah House continues to provide a roadmap and hope for Kentuckians struggling to overcome addiction. With overdose deaths rising in Kentucky by over 50% last year, we must move aggressively to provide resources to our frontline treatment and recovery providers,” Barr said. “That is why Senator McConnell and I supported this grant request and championed the legislation that made this funding available.”
LaPalme, the CEO and founder of Isaiah House, thanked McConnell and Barr and said the funding will impact the lives of thousands of Kentucky residents who struggle to get the support and training needed to succeed in life and the workplace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.