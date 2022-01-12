The Berea Public Works Department began repairing pot holes within the city following a snow storm that blanketed the county last Thursday and dropped eight or more inches of snow on the roadways.
Crews worked three 12-hour shifts to keep roads within the city cleared but were caught off-guard by the arrival of the snow on Thursday morning.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it get slick so quick,” Berea Public Works Crew Leader Steve Collins said. “I don’t think anyone expected it to get slick as quick, but we were loaded up and ready to go. We were ready, but it took time to get the snow off the road.”
Collins said one salt truck slid into a ditch, but added it’s not uncommon during a winter storm event.
“That happens,” he said.
The Berea Police Department responded to approximately 15 collisions and 50 motor vehicle assistance calls.
The department applauded the community for “helping one another during the storm.”
"We saw countless acts of
Coyle told the court the budget was “much needed.”
“We have in all of our line items that we bring forth — vehicle maintenance, fuel — right on down the line (in the budget). We can’t control what the costs are good stewards of the taxpayers’ money and we watch every dime that goes out. We’re in a business to protect and serve. I think that this budget that you all are assisting on is going to help us in the future retain our folks that we have — the men and women that work for the Madison County Sheriff’s office, so we can go forward with our main service and that’s to protecting the people of Madison County. I want to thank you all for your support.”
Fourth District Magistrate Tom Botkin praised Coyle and his staff for its service to the community amid the many challenges that have arisen over the past two decades.
“They are keeping our citizens safe,” he said, adding that the war on drugs is an expense that has burdened the department in recent years.
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said Kentucky State Police Post 7 employs 7 troopers that cover Madison County.
“With seven state troopers working Madison County, that equates down to about 1.2 troopers per shift, if you had three shifts per day, seven days a week,” he said. “If you go back 10 years ago, there was probably 14 just working Madison County. The times have changed a little bit and I’m glad that I can help support and protect our community. I’m glad to be able to sit here and support law enforcement and make sure my family and everybody’s family is safe.”
The court also approved the Madison County Clerk 2022 budget, which allocates $27 million for the clerk’s office. Clerk Kenny Barger said the budget “is not actually a real budget.”
“Our expenditures must meet the receipts and that doesn’t ever happen,” he said. “We are always under our dispersement for everything and most of that money is taxes. We collect taxes, pass those onto districts and we collect commissions and fees to keep our office running. The only thing I control on the budget is our salaries, office expenses and equipment, We’ve kept that down.”
Barger said the clerk’s excess fee account at the end of December totaled $2.1 million. He anticipates $3 million will be in the account by the end of the term, an increases from $900,000 last year.
“On top of that money, we return 25 percent quarterly to the Fiscal Court,” Barger said, adding the clerk’s office returned 808,000 to the court last year and anticipates returning more money to the court in the future.
“I was surprised when the numbers were presented today. At the end of December in our excess fees account, there’s $2.1 million dollars.”
Barger praised his staff, which he said he’s “beyond blessed” to work with, who help run a “very efficient office.”
“We do everything we can with the dollars that we are given and we want to return back as much as we can to the Fiscal Court,” Barger said. “We also want to provide the best customer support service as possible in our office — the folks I work with in my office are doing that day in and day out.”
The court also approved architect contract with Integrity Architecture PLCC for the Madison County Temporary Court Facility renovation project at 116 West Main Street in Richmond (formerly the Chase Bank Building). The circuit court staff will be housed in the facility while the Madison County Courthouse is being renovated. The court also approved a building construction contract to DW Wilburn as the construction manager of the renovations.
The court will be reimbursed for the costs of the renovation projects by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Jailer Steve Tussey said the Madison County Detention Center is currently housing 473 inmates — 283 are in the facility and 140 in other counties and 50 in home incarceration program. He adding that his staffing situation is “dire,” because of COVID-19 and has staff, contractors and inmates who have tested positive and is running with a “skeleton” staff. “Be patient with us,” Tussey said. ‘We’re doing the best we can.”
In other business
• The court proclaimed the month of January as school board recognition month. Madison County Schools Superintendent David Gilliam accepted the proclamation on behalf of the school board.
• 4th District Magistrate Tom Botkin commissioned Jeff Renner as a Kentucky Colonel.
• Approved a zone change at 3506 from UC7 agriculture to UC1 residential.
• Gus LaFontaine and Jackie Courture were appointed to the Madison County Library Board. Both terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
• Approved a grant application for $20,000 toward a ASAP Harrm Reduction grant funds.
• Donated a 2008 Crown Victoria surplus car to to the Graves County Detention Center. The Graves County Detention Center was mostly destroyed by recent tornadoes.
• Promoted David Rhodes from a part-time to full-time firefighter one with a salary of $7.50 an hour, effective Jan. 19. In the road department, Dewey Robinson and Shelby Dunigan were hired as a season snow removal driver for $20 per hour, effective Wednesday. Brandon Robinson was hired as a full-time employee (truck driver trainee) with the road department for $12 per hour.
• The Madison County Court office will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
