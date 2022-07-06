It has been my pleasure.

I have always enjoyed writing. There is something about taking your ideas and watching them unravel on a word document.
I can remember being in middle school and I would keep notebooks where I would jot down story ideas or actually write out chapters. At that age, my mind was filled with creativity and imagination. It wasn’t about the accuracy and vocabulary; it was just about the pure joy of creating a story and the idea that I could twist and turn the plot and characters in any direction I wanted.
When I reached high school, I discovered I enjoyed telling the stories of my peers and I found my place in journalism courses where I could write for the school newspaper. I loved everything about it. Whether it was designing a picture page, or interviewing a teacher about an upcoming academic team meet, I found it intriguing. The stories were never the same. I would proudly wear my Indian Insider badge and tackle whatever my assignments were for the week.
After I graduated high school though, life through a kink in my direction. I found a new drive and to be honest, it was the direction I still believe God above wanted me to pursue. I became passionate about early childhood education and teaching.
Aside from writing research or reflection pieces for college coursework, my days of creatively writing were long gone. That was until January of this year, when I was looking for part-time work to supplement my teaching income. I accepted a position as a news and feature writer for The Berea Citizen.
In the past six months, I have revived my journalism journey. Instead, this time, I haven’t been writing about high school events, but community ones. I have shaken many hands, visited new places, and learned more than I ever thought I would.
I have written hopeful stories and feel-good stories, but I have also written sad, devastating stories. The reality is that even though I only work with these folks for a few hours or days to construct a story, I still make a connection. I have highlighted small businesses, churches, organizations, and local bands. My goal has been to inform citizens about the hidden gems of our county.
I have met new faces and I have reconnected with people I haven’t seen in years, one being my 8th grade social studies teacher. It’s funny sometimes how life comes full circle like that.
I have grown as a writer through my experiences and I see the evolvement from my beginning pieces to my most recent. I have learned a lot about the delicacy that writing entails and that it is very much like a puzzle. Articles have to flow; they have to glide as you read.
My time at The Berea Citizen will be ending, because I am taking on a new opportunity. I have no doubts that writing will stay prominent in my life and who knows, journalism may find its way back to me yet. But I would like to thank the citizens of Berea and Madison County for allowing me to tell your stories.
It has been my pleasure.
