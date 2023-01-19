A young preacher needed a suit, but he didn’t have a lot of money to spend.
So the salesman pulled one off the rack that was priced at $30.
When the young preacher tried it on, he quickly realized the left arm was shorter than the right.
“That’s why it’s so cheap,” the salesman said. “Just pull up your left shoulder and tuck the lapel under your chin a little bit.”
“But the right leg is way too short, too,” the young preacher said.
“No problem,” the salesman said. “Just keep your right knee bent a little and no one will notice.”
So the young preacher bought the suit and walked out the door, his shoulder pulled up, the lapel under his chin, and his knee slightly bent.
“Look at that poor injured man,” a lady shopper said to her friend.
“Yeah, but doesn’t that suit fit great,” her friend replied.
What I’ve learned over the years is that just because something fits well doesn’t mean we ought to wear it.
I was reminded of that earlier this week while pumping gas. A young man was getting gas at the pump beside me, the beltloops on his britches midway down his thighs. Fortunately, he had on some kind of underpants to cover his modesty.
Amazingly, he seemed to get around fine like that. He made it inside the convenience store without tripping. So, obviously, he could walk in that getup. But I feel sure he couldn’t run, at least not fast, because I didn’t see anything to prevent those pants from falling down around his ankles.
In an emergency, I suppose he could grab his trousers and hold them up to run.
That’s kind of what the great prophet Elijah did one time. In Elijah’s day, men wore long robes and cloaks.
Not the kind of things you’d wear when jogging.
One day, Elijah had to get to a place called Jezreel quick, so he ”girded up his loins” and sprinted so fast that he outran a horse-drawn chariot (1 Kings:18:46). He essentially pulled up his robe, tucked it into his belt, and ran like the dickens.
We have to be careful that we’re not slowed down by robes or cloaks or low-hanging trousers or irregular suits. The Bible instructs us to run our races unincumbered.
“Let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily best us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus who is the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:1-2).
From a spiritual perspective, that scripture is describing sin as a “weight” that can trip us up.
From a practical perspective, it could also be a reminder that we can also be slowed down by the clothing we wear, whether that’s britches down around our thighs, or a long robe, or an irregular suit that causes us to walk like we’ve been injured.
