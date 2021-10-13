For some, Fall may mean cute boots and lattes with a side of Halloween movies. But for many in our community, it’s the time of excitement and anticipation of the hunt.
In a Kentucky sportsman’s world, seasons don’t include things like pumpkin spice, swimsuits, or eggnog. Instead, the seasons are based on what’s legal to hunt: deer, turkey, dove, small game, etc. As we have entered October, many Kentucky hunters are already starting to take advantage of Deer season (muzzleloader) and Turkey season (crossbow).
October 9-10 was youth, only gun for deer here in the great Bluegrass State. This was a chance for young hunters to go out, many for the first time, and kill their own deer. It also affords young hunters a chance to try out their skills and perfect their hunter safety. This is also an excellent time to talk with young hunters about overpopulation and how hunting helps, what it means to hunt responsibly, and of course, helping them to ensure they have something brag worthy for school on Monday.
While some may not understand the draw of hunting, it’s important to understand what it contributes to a community, and to the youth of the state. After a successful hunt, there’s a big contribution that you’re making to your family. You’re feeding them, taking care of them, and feeling a new sense of responsibility — “pulling your own weight” — if you will. This is a responsibility that is not taken lightly by any of these sportsmen, young or old. But, they do enjoy the bragging rights that come along after a good kill — and that year’s deer may be the one they brag about for several years to come. Telling and re-telling the story of their prized kill, strategic shot, or hours in the woods year after year to anyone who will listen.
Wild game suppers in our community have always been a big deal. When I was a child, our family reunions often consisted of wild game cooked over an open fire with everyone telling their biggest hunting successes (and sometimes the funniest of failures). I’ve talked about in columns past the cookouts that Shelby Joe and Ann Masters used to have frequently where many of us got together, cooked, sang, danced, etc. While wild game isn’t the focus of these gatherings, there is something to be said for those who can provide for their families and friends without having to stop at Meijer on the way home. I like to think that hunting and teaching kids to hunt is encouraging kids to share a tradition and teach them responsibility.
All too often in my age group I hear “Oh, I wish I knew how to garden!” or “If I can’t buy it, I can’t make it.” or “I can’t imagine cleaning an animal and eating it” And honestly, in my eyes, those are some of the scariest sentiments. We hit times last year where meat was scarce in grocery stores, where there were buying restrictions and limitations, and I feel proud knowing that when that happens, there are a lot of sportsmen in our community who are digging into their deep freeze and providing for those they love- whether it’s by feeding them deer, fish, turkey, or dove. In a world full of codependent people, be an avid sportsman who provides for their family, even when the grocery aisles look sparse.
